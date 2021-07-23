The Wall That Heals on display 24 hours a day in City of Tonawanda

A special traveling Vietnam memorial wall is now on display 24 hours a day in the City of Tonawanda.

It's called The Wall That Heals. It's three-quarters of the size of the original memorial in our nation's Capitol. You can find it now through Sunday at noon at Veterans Memorial Park.

The wall is even illuminated at night, making it a pretty nice time to go check it out, once it gets dark.

“Being able to host The Wall That Heals in our beautiful City in support of my brothers and sisters that served in Vietnam is wonderful. Not everyone has a chance to visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. and pay their respects. This gives them that opportunity," Mayor Rick Davis said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: