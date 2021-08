Notwithstanding what the anti-Semitic woke world says, Article 80 of the United Nations Charter, an international treaty, declares all of Israel including Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem to be the reconstituted homeland of the Jewish people and the therefore sovereign Jewish territory. (“Ben and Jerry Speak: We Endorse the Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Pullout. JTA“). Article 80 prohibits the UN from transferring this land to a non jewish entity as this land is vested in the Jewish people. Article 80 protects Article 6 of The Mandate which authorizes the Jewish people to establish settlements thereon.