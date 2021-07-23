Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Support Vector Machines: The Basics

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSVM is a good alternative to logistics regression when classifying a dataset. Being used for both linear and non-linear classifications, it is well looked after in both Matlab and Python. The basics. The important job that SVM’s perform is to find a decision boundary to classify our data. This decision...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Data#Vectors#Svm#Linear#Underfit#Matlab Now#Kaggle#X Y#Cv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Python
Related
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the Modulus in Matching Vector Codes

A $k$-query locally decodable code (LDC) $C$ allows one to encode any $n$-symbol message $x$ as a codeword $C(x)$ of $N$ symbols such that each symbol of $x$ can be recovered by looking at $k$ symbols of $C(x)$, even if a constant fraction of $C(x)$ have been corrupted. Currently, the best known LDCs are matching vector codes (MVCs). A modulus $m=p_1^{\alpha_1}p_2^{\alpha_2}\cdots p_r^{\alpha_r}$ may result in an MVC with $k\leq 2^r$ and $N=\exp(\exp(O((\log n)^{1-1/r} (\log\log n)^{1/r})))$. The $m$ is {\em good} if it is possible to have $k<2^r$. The good numbers yield more efficient MVCs. Prior to this work, there are only {\em finitely many} good numbers. All of them were obtained via computer search and have the form $m=p_1p_2$. In this paper, we study good numbers of the form $m=p_1^{\alpha_1}p_2^{\alpha_2}$. We show that if $m=p_1^{\alpha_1}p_2^{\alpha_2}$ is good, then any multiple of $m$ of the form $p_1^{\beta_1}p_2^{\beta_2}$ must be good as well. Given a good number $m=p_1^{\alpha_1}p_2^{\alpha_2}$, we show an explicit method of obtaining smaller good numbers that have the same prime divisors. Our approach yields {\em infinitely many} new good numbers.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

NumPy Basics for People in a Hurry

A simple guide for beginners learning NumPy in Python. NumPy is a Python library on which most data science packages such as SciPy (Scientific Python), Matplotlib, and Scikit-learn depends to some extent. It adds support for large, multi-dimensional arrays and matrices, along with a large collection of high-level mathematical functions to operate on these arrays.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Vector bundles and connections on Riemann surfaces with projective structure

Let ${\mathcal B}_g(r)$ be the moduli space of triples of the form $(X,\, K^{1/2}_X,\, F)$, where $X$ is a compact connected Riemann surface of genus $g$, with $g\, \geq\, 2$, $K^{1/2}_X$ is a theta characteristic on $X$, and $F$ is a stable vector bundle on $X$ of rank $r$ and degree zero. We construct a $T^*{\mathcal B}_g(r)$--torsor ${\mathcal H}_g(r)$ over ${\mathcal B}_g(r)$. This generalizes on the one hand the torsor over the moduli space of stable vector bundles of rank $r$, on a fixed Riemann surface $Y$, given by the moduli space of holomorphic connections on the stable vector bundles of rank $r$ on $Y$, and on the other hand the torsor over the moduli space of Riemann surfaces given by the moduli space of Riemann surfaces with a projective structure. It is shown that ${\mathcal H}_g(r)$ has a holomorphic symplectic structure compatible with the $T^*{\mathcal B}_g(r)$--torsor structure. We also describe ${\mathcal H}_g(r)$ in terms of the second order matrix valued differential operators. It is shown that ${\mathcal H}_g(r)$ is identified with the $T^*{\mathcal B}_g(r)$--torsor given by the sheaf of holomorphic connections on the theta line bundle over ${\mathcal B}_g(r)$.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to generate a vector of random numbers on a GPU

Random numbers are an essential part of the life of a data scientist. You must generate them, for instance, if you need matrices that initialise neural-networks, to perform data analysis using null-models or even when running Monte Carlo simulations. Imagine you have to generate a lot of independent sequences of...
Technologysnntv.com

A Basic Printer Troubleshooting Guide

Originally Posted On: A Basic Printer Troubleshooting Guide – Newshunt360. You’re on a tight deadline, so you rush to print your work. The printer stops working. Don’t you hate when this happens?. Printer problems seem to occur during inconvenient times. Are you going to wait on IT? The last thing...
Engineeringmit.edu

Contact-aware robot design

Adequate biomimicry in robotics necessitates a delicate balance between design and control, an integral part of making our machines more like us. Advanced dexterity in humans is wrapped up in a long evolutionary tale of how our fists of fury evolved to accomplish complex tasks. With machines, designing a new robotic manipulator could mean long, manual iteration cycles of designing, fabricating, and evaluating guided by human intuition.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Representing planes and lines in 3D space

Planes and lines are useful geometric entities in 3D computer vision and computer graphics. Representing them as a set of points is inefficient leading to large memory requirements depending on the step size used to generate the points. In this article, I’ll discuss how to represent planes and lines using their vector equations. I’ll also cover how to find the intersection between a line and plane using vector forms.
Computersthedesignest.net

Best Character Creators and Vector Libraries to Favor The UX

Following the well-established design trend for favoring human experience, it’s the person-to-person connection, which results in more engaged audience interaction and higher impressions. In times of self-isolation and forced solitude, the urge for the human approach is stronger. The easiest way is to involve the vector characters — cartoonish target audience representations, guiding people through your resource, and turning it into a memorable journey.
Computerstestproject.io

BDD Basics For Beginners

One of the most popular terms in the quality assurance arena is BDD (behavior driven development), and there are many misconceptions about it. Lately, it has also been the most searched terms in software development. In this article about BDD basics for beginners, I will try to shed some light on BDD, its core principles, and some good practices.
SoftwareNewswise

Platform Teaches Nonexperts to Use Machine Learning

Newswise — Machine-learning algorithms are used to find patterns in data that humans wouldn’t otherwise notice, and are being deployed to help inform decisions big and small – from COVID-19 vaccination development to Netflix recommendations. New award-winning research from the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Linear Regression — The Basic Building blocks (Part-1)

An introduction into the need and essential basic concepts of one of the most widely used data science techniques. As human beings, we love to find relations between things — whether consciously or unconsciously we all do it. Data Scientists do it on data collected by big organizations to figure out business problems; whereas a common man would do it while walking down a street and mentally calculating how fast he needs to walk to reach t he destination by a certain time. Other common examples can be: budgeting for a shopping trip based on what you need, suggesting a dress to your friends based on their taste etc.
Coding & ProgrammingIBM - United States

Introduction to containers with Node.js and Kubernetes

Explore the Red Hat OpenShift development environment and learn how to use many of the best parts of OpenShift. This workshop starts with a basic overview of containers, Docker, Kubernetes, microservices, and OpenShift. Then, during the hands-on exercises, you deploy a sample Node.js application on Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud with a Docker image.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

ConnectorX: The fastest library for loading your Python data frame

ConnectorX aims to speed up the process of loading data from a database by providing efficient, lightweight, and easy-to-use tools to developers. In this article, we will give you a brief overview of ConnectorX by answering the following questions:. What is ConnectorX?. ConnectorX is an open-source library that accelerates loading...
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Exploring BERT Language Framework for NLP Tasks

As artificial intelligence apes the human speech, vision, and mind patterns, the domain of NLP is buzzing with some key developments in place. NLP is one of the most crucial components for structuring a language-focused AI program, for example, the chatbots which readily assist visitors on the websites and AI-based voice assistants or VAs. NLP as the subset of AI enables machines to understand the language text and interpret the intent behind it by various means. A hoard of other tasks is being added via NLP like sentiment analysis, text classification, text extraction, text summarization, speech recognition, and auto-correction, etc.
Physicsarxiv.org

Vector dark matter production from catalyzed annihilation

We provide a simple model of vector dark matter (DM) which can realize the recently proposed freeze-out mechanism with catalyzed annihilation. In our setup, a vector DM field $X_\mu$ and a catalyst field $C_\mu$ is unified by an SU(2)$_D$ gauge symmetry. These gauge fields acquire their masses via spontaneously symmetry breaking triggered by a doublet and a real triplet scalar fields. The catalyst particle is automatically lighter than the DM since it only acquires mass from the vacuum expectation value of the doublet scalar. We also introduce a dimension-5 operator to generate a kinetic mixing term between $C_\mu$ and the U(1)$_Y$ gauge field $B_\mu$. This mixing term is naturally small due to a suppression with a high UV completion scale, and thus it allows the catalyst to decay after the DM freeze-out. We derive the annihilation cross sections of processes $X^\ast+X\to 2C$ and $3C\to X^\ast+X$ and solve the Boltzmann equations for both the DM and the catalyst. We develop the analytical approximate solutions of the equations and find them matching the numerical solutions well. Constraints from relic abundance and indirect detection of DM are considered. We find that the DM with a mass $m_X\gtrsim4.5$ TeV survives in the case of a long-living catalyst. On the other hand, if the catalyst decays during the catalyzed annihilation era, then the bound can be released. An extension of the model with an axion-like particle is also considered to maintain the kinetic equilibrium of DM during the catalyzed annihilation era. In this case, the freeze-out temperature of DM will be an order of magnitude higher than the original model.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Pre-Pruning or Post-Pruning

Learn how and when to Pre-Prune a Decision Tree in Python. In a previous article, we talked about post pruning decision trees. In this article, we will focus on pre-pruning decision trees. Let’s briefly review our motivations for pruning decision trees, how and why post-pruning works, and its advantages and...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Quick Start To Data Quality Monitoring For Machine Learning

Data is quickly becoming the lifeblood of our current technologies enabling companies to build, measure, and improve new experiences for their customers. Today this is not just limited to the technologies on the cutting edge; rather it is becoming exceedingly common across many sectors of business to collect and utilize data.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

It’s Time to Use AI and Machine Learning Like Bar Charts.

Organizations need to deploy AI and machine learning more widely, beyond just data science teams. Yes, democratizing ML will lead to imperfect models, and sometimes even the wrong decision. But imperfect ML is not worse than imperfect Excel business analysis. The available size and scale of data requires more analysts empowered with an upgraded suite of techniques.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

7 Python Libraries For Data Science That Will Wow You

In the 21st-century data science has attracted a lot of attention and has been recognised as one of the most exciting fields to work on. With the immense growth of data science and its applications, a number of Libraries, frameworks and toolkits have also been developed which along with the traditional data science libraries like Numpy, Pandas Matplotlib, Scikit-learn can make programmers’ lives easier.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Automating EDA & Machine Learning

Using MLJAR-Supervised for Automating EDA Machine Learning Models and Creating Markdown Reports. Exploratory Data Analysis is an important step for understanding the data that we are working on it helps us in identifying any hidden pattern in the data, the correlation between different columns of the data, and in analyzing the properties of the data. EDA generally takes around 30% of the total project time because we need to write a lot of code in order to create different types of visualizations and analyzing them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy