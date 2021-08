Joc Pederson has already made a powerful impression in the ATL, but if the Braves are serious about contending they should try and deal for Starling Marte. Marte won’t be easy to obtain, of course. The Miami Marlins are a hated rival of the Braves, and it would be ironic if they were the team to help Atlanta find a decent Ronald Acuña replacement after playing a role in injuring the star player.