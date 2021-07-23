Pandemic could cut assessed property values by 10%
The pandemic slammed New York City’s retail, office and hotel sectors, a hit that may mean a sharp drop in property taxes collected next year. The tentative tax assessment for 2022 shows assessed values of those commercial properties fell 9.6 percent year over year, according to a report in Barclays. And it showed the total market value of those properties fell even more dramatically, nearly 16 percent, according to the report, “The Empire State of Real Estate.” Hotels fell the most, followed by retail properties then office.therealdeal.com
