Calhoun County, AL

Mudd Street Rebuild Approved for $1.9 Million at Calhoun County Commission Meeting 7/22/2021

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 8 days ago
July 23, 2021
Lee Evancho

Calhoun County Commision Meeting

  • Call to Order
  • Roll Call
    • J.D. Hess – Absent
  • Invocation
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Adopted
  • Elected Official/Department Head Comments  – No Comments
  • Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Adopted
  • Old Business
    • Nuisance Dismissals
      • 3101 AL Hwy 202, Anniston – Doyle – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 145 Jona Drive, Alexandria – Wilson – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 308 Andrew Avenue, Anniston – Keener/Alexander – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 708 North Ledbetter Street, Anniston – Hicks – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 522 South Corning Street, Anniston – King – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 610 Old Coldwater Road, Anniston – Bowman – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 861 Old Coldwater Road, Anniston – Copeland – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
  • New Business
    • Nuisance Declarations
      • 514 Cherokee Trail, Anniston – Boxley – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 703 West 44 th Street, Anniston – Pitts – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 31 Lone Oak Drive, Weaver – White – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 5921 Lecroy Avenue, Anniston – Bowen – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
      • 800 (808) North Marshall Street, Anniston – Henderson – No owner present to speak – Unanimously Passed
    • Bid Awards
      • Jail Food, Etc. – There were several different bid categories. Four went to US Foods. Five went to  Osborn Brothers.  Two went to Flowers. – Unanimously Passed
      • HVAC Services – Bid went to Laney Air Conditioning – Unanimously Passed
      • HVAC/PTAC/Heat Pump Units – Bid went to WeatherTec – Unanimously Passed
      • Public Nuisance Demolition/Removal – There were 19 total properties. Four had all bids rejected. One had no bid received. The remaining were split between Wendy Thorton and Bell’s depending on who was the lowest bidder.
      • Mudd Street – Rebuild Alabama – Vulcan Materials Contracting was the winning bidder with a bid if $1.9 million.
    • Contract Extensions: Various Highway Departments – There were a total of 15 bids received. The bids were for three separate areas. Herbicide was was awarded to Helena Chemicals. Traffic Signs to Ozark and Oil and Gasoline to Jack Green. – Unanimously Passed
    • Levies for New ABC Board Licenses – Five new levies were passed. The ABC board called for local action on the new levies passed during legislation. These were the five passed. They were for Beer and Wine Festivals, Participation levies, Direct Wine Shippers, Wine fulfillment, and Total Wine levies. For specifics on the new levies please visit the ABC Board’s website. – Unanimously Passed
    • JAG Grant Application Resolution – The city of Anniston is the lead on this grant.  The county’s portion would be for  $14,792.40 that will be applied for the purchase of tasers for the Sheriff’s Department. – Unanimously Passed
    • Board of Equalization Compensation Resolution – Recently passed legislation increased the compensation for board members to $100 a day and $1,000 in gas receipts for the year maximum. The legislation that passed was 2021-173. – Unanimously Passed
    • Policy on Workplace-Related Sexual Harassment and Domestic Violence – This was a requirement for the OIFF grant that is being applied for. – Unanimously Passed
    • ADEM Scrap Tire Reimbursement Program Agreement – This program has been in place for quite some time; however now Melissa Wood has been officially designated to log into the portal to report. – Unanimously Passed
    • Oxford Termite and Pest Control Inc. Contract (Probation-Parole Office) – Unanimously Passed
    • Revenue Commissioner’s Report of Insolvents & Litigations – This represents a report of the uncollected taxes for the previous year. The amount is $3,380.20. – Unanimously Passed
  • Public Comments
    • Audrey Maxwell, with the Chamber of Commerce, spoke about presenting Commissioner Fred Wilson with a plaque for the 15th Street Renovations. She also spoke about the upcoming Fourth Friday event in Anniston .
    • Danny Shears spoke about how the Mudd Street and Hwy 78 intersection needs a traffic signal.
  • Adjourn – Unanimously Passed

Next Meeting:  August 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

