El Pasoan joins ‘Marked by COVID’ members in DC to lobby lawmakers

By Erin Coulehan
El Paso News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A year has passed since Genevieve Martinez passed away from COVID-19, but her legacy lives on through her daughter’s advocacy work. Kaitlyn Urenda-Culpepper has been working with national group Marked by COVID to advocate for improved and increased COVID-19 awareness, education, prevention and more. She traveled to Washington, D.C., on Friday along with other Marked by COVID members to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week.

