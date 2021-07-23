When Will ‘Charmed’ Season 4 Premiere on The CW?

The British actress, who has played eldest sister Macy Vaughn since The CW's Charmed reboot launched in 2018, has opted not to return for Season 4. “Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock tells TVLine in an statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.” The Season 3 finale airing Friday will mark Mantock's final appearance. As TVLine's Andy Swift points out, original Charmed star Shannon Doherty also left the 1998-2006 WB series after three seasons. “We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro tell TVLine. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”