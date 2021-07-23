Cancel
TV Series

When Will 'Charmed' Season 4 Premiere on The CW?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re just a few short hours away from the third season finale of Charmed. If you can’t watch live, the episode will be available to stream for free on The CW website and CW app beginning Saturday, July 24. Tonight’s finale will be an especially bittersweet offering. Earlier this week, Charmed star Madeleine Mantock announced that she would not be returning for a fourth season. The Season 3 finale will be Mantock’s final episode as a series regular.

Madeleine Mantock
#Season Premiere#The Cw#Cw#Macy#Batwoman Season 2#Riverdale Season 5
TV Series
Entertainment
Macy's
TV & Videos
Netflix
Celebrities
Primetimer

Charmed's Madeleine Mantock exits after three seasons

The British actress, who has played eldest sister Macy Vaughn since The CW's Charmed reboot launched in 2018, has opted not to return for Season 4. “Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock tells TVLine in an statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.” The Season 3 finale airing Friday will mark Mantock's final appearance. As TVLine's Andy Swift points out, original Charmed star Shannon Doherty also left the 1998-2006 WB series after three seasons. “We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro tell TVLine. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”
TV Series

Charmed Season 4: Everything You Would Want to Know

Hola, lovely witchcraft and mages lovers – We, too, are looking forward to the fourth season of Charmed. We’re so delighted that we’ve jumped on the back of our closest whisk to gather all the components we’ll need to foretell the show’s future. Season three premiered to a massive viewership.
TV Series

Charmed losing original cast member after season 3

Charmed star Madeleine Mantock has quit the show and won't be returning for its upcoming fourth season. The actress played the oldest of the three witchy sisters, Macy Vaughn, since the show was rebooted in 2018, and leaves her two younger sisters without the Power of Three. "Playing Macy on...
TV Series

Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Leaving CW Series; Rupert Evans Responds

On Monday morning, fans of The CW's Charmed found themselves in shock- and it had nothing to do with the upcoming third season finale. TVLine is reporting exclusively that Madeleine Mantock (Macy) will not be returning to the series with its upcoming fourth season. 'Playing Macy on 'Charmed' for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast, and crew," Mantock said in an exclusive statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season." The news makes this week's season-ender even more interesting, with Mantock directly involved in storylines that will impact Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, and Rupert Evans' characters heading into the next season.
TV Series

Charmed - Season 3 - [SPOILER] to Exit

Madeleine Mantock, who has played eldest sister Macy Vaughn since the reboot premiered in 2018, will not be returning, TVLine has learned exclusively. “Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock tells TVLine in an exclusive statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”
TV Shows

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on July 30

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 30 finds the top spot still claimed by The CW's All American, which just added its third season to the platform, with the new three-part Love Is Blind reunion, After the Altar, coming in at No. 2 for the second day in a row. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Virgin River, the new rom-com Resort to Love, and Blood Red Sky. Also, the soapy teen drama Outer Banks, which just dropped its second season, clocks in at No. 9, but we expect it to rise higher in the ranking over the weekend.
TV Series

The Republic of Sarah: Season Two? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, The Republic of Sarah TV show was created by Jeffrey Paul King and stars Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows. The story begins as Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a large quantity of coltan, a valuable metal, is discovered under the town. A state-backed mining company swoops in with plans to extract the mineral which will wipe Greylock off the map. With her loved ones in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) vows to stop the bulldozers. There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States. With the help of Sarah’s supporters, they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.
TV Series
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Charmed's Season 3 Finale, One Star Reveals She's Exiting And Won't Be In Season 4

Hollywood history has a funny way of repeating itself. Spider-Man gets rebooted for the third time, Meryl Streep wins another Oscar, and, in the case of Charmed, one of the three witches ends up leaving after just three seasons. Shannon Doherty, a.k.a Prue Halliwell, exited the original incarnation of Charmed back in 2001, leaving a void that would be filled by Rose McGowan. Now, it seems The CW will need to find its own Paige Halliwell. Madeleine Mantock, who plays eldest sister Macy Vaughn on the Charmed reboot, is leaving after the third season.
TV Series

Bridgerton season 2 premiere date: Will be impacted by shutdowns?

There’s some bad news to report from the set of Bridgerton season 2, and we’re already wondering how some of it will impact the show’s short-term future. Let’s kick things off with the facts. According to a new report from Deadline, the historical drama is shutting down indefinitely (and for the second time this production period) after a staff member on the show tested positive for the virus. The suspension this time will allow producers to figure out the best way to continue amidst the spread of the dangerous Delta variant. This is a tough show to film during a global health crisis — it requires a lot of people to be on-screen at the same time and due to the historical setting, it’s not like you can write a virus into the overall story.
TV Series

In the Dark season 3 episode 6 return date hopes on The CW

Following the new episode tonight on The CW, do you want to know the In the Dark season 3 episode 6 return date? What about some more details from what lies ahead?. We should start things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show airing next week. What gives with that? Like a number of other networks out there, The CW wants to steer clear of airing opposite the Olympics. This tends to eat up a ton of viewers and while live viewers aren’t the only thing that matter these days, they are still important. Sure, In the Dark has already been renewed for another season, but don’t you want to give it the best chance possible to stick around for a while?
TV Series

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 11: The Final Frame TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 11: The Final Frame TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
TV Series

When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 4 Premiere?

Three episodes in, and things are already starting to heat up. Gossip Girl now has its central feuding pair in the form of half-sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak). It has a cheating couple who is on the rocks. And it has a band of quippy bloggers ready to bring everyone down one flaming post at a time.
TV Series

When Will ‘American Horror Stories’ Episode 4 Premiere?

Another week, another creepy story to keep you awake at night. American Horror Stories is now in full swing, proving that this universe can be just as unsettling when it’s in episode-long bites. Whereas American Horror Story tells a single story over the course of a season, Stories changes things...
TV Series

WALKER: Season 1, Episode 18: Drive Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [The CW]

Walker Drive Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. The CW‘s Walker: Season 1, Episode 18: Drive plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Molly Hagan, Genevieve Padalecki, Jeff Pierre, and Mitch Pileggi. WALKER is...
TV Series

Is All American new tonight on The CW? More season 4 hopes

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to have an answer to that … and then also a look ahead. Before we start to look towards the other side of the horizon here, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the football drama on the air tonight. That’s a hard pill to swallow, mostly because of the way that season 3 ended. We’re going to be stuck now for months wondering whether or not Coop is okay, let alone what’s coming with some of the other people in this ensemble.

