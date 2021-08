Culberson County Commissioners met in regular session on July 19, 2021 to continue the 2021-2022 Budget work session. The Court reviewed projections for various salary increases for elected officials seeming to decide on 3-4%. Judge Carlos Urias requested that his position not be included in the salary increase with most of the Court following his example. The Court selected the low percentage in an effort to provide more funds for employee increases. County Auditor Mark Cabezuela will provide projections of budget impact for various wage increases for Court consideration at the next work session. Urias and Cabezuela acknowledged that the County was in a “real good place” and that the conservative planning of the past few years allowed the County to weather the impact of the COVID-19 with little effect to the budget. Urias reported that the taxable values for the county have increased by $90 million which will once again lower the effective tax rate. The County discussed other budget issues including the proposal that the school district take over the daycare center and youth club, noting that the CCAISD has already had the property surveyed.