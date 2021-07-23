How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in 4K

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDespite delays, COVID-19 infections, and yes, even flood runoff, the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are on track with the opening ceremony slated for July 23rd. This year, 4K sources for the games — especially the most popular sports — are more available than ever. The UHD resolution is also frequently accompanied by HDR optimization and Dolby Atmos sound, so the experience will be better than ever on your home theater system.

