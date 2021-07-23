Cancel
Memphis, TN

Fire caused about $50,000 damage inside FedExForum Thursday

WATN Local Memphis
 8 days ago
The Memphis Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire Thursday night at FedExForum.

Firefighters were called to the arena about 6:15 p.m. They said smoke could be seen inside the forum. It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators have not yet determined what started the fire. They said it began in the mechanical room on the lower level.

It caused about $50,000 dollars total in damages.

While the news release did not call the fire suspicious, the fire department did ask that anyone who may have information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

