Memorial to fallen 9/11 soldiers visits La Crosse
The photos represent different backgrounds and regions of the country, but they have one thing in common: They were all so young. Photos of over 5,000 young men and women who lost their lives as active duty service members since Sept. 11, 2001, are on display this week in the Remembering Our Fallen memorial hosted by Western Technical College. The display, which consists of 34 “tribute towers,” arrived in La Crosse on July 20 and is open to the public through July 25.lacrossetribune.com
