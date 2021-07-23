Cancel
Marco Island, FL

Two Marco Island summer camps shut down from COVID cases

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
MARCO ISLAND, Fla.–Two summer camps on Marco Island are shut down after 5 kids tested positive for COVID-19.

The City’s “Camp Mackle” program for kids 1st through 5th grades and “Camp Stellar” for 6th – 8th grade are called off until August 2nd. All five positive cases came from Camp Mackle, which has over 45 kids.

Unvaccinated camp counselors are required to wear masks. They are not required for campers. Campers are frequently asked to wash their hands and not allowed to share food or drinks.

Still, on Monday, July 19th two siblings in Camp Mackle tested positive for COVID. The city said parents from both camps were notified the next morning.

Wednesday, another camper tested positive. Thursday night, another two siblings learned they contracted the virus.

Along with shutting camps down starting Friday, The city also closed Mackle Park to deep clean its community center.

The park will reopen on Monday, July 26th. The city will consider implementing mourning temperature checks when camps resume.

Parks and Rec said anyone that paid in advance for camp next week, will be refunded.

