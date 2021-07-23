The 9 Best Rolling Suitcases for Your Next Vacation

Traveling is on the horizon but I assure you this post is not to convince you to pack your bags and jump on a plane if you are not there yet. Do what makes you feel comfortable/safe, be aware of Covid spikes and new variants. Be vigilant, folks. We are not out of the woods yet. Now I do think people are planning trips or will be in the near future, hence the inspiration for this post. I for one am staying in the states this year but overnight and weekend trips are certainly happening, which got me thinking: Is it time for a luggage upgrade? I personally have zero travel swag with my completely mismatched luggage and zero functionality tote bags that I lug around with me when I have to bring anything other than what I have on my back. Not surprisingly, things are more enjoyable when you are adeptly prepared and bonus points if you can combine function and style. As I was absently searching for the best carry-ons and weekend bags, I figured many of you might be on the same page. If anything 2020 made me realize I have taken for granted the freedom to travel for far too long. Once I get the A-OK I will be traveling more and experiencing things other than my four walls. Anyone with me? If so, I am happy to share my heavily researched findings, with a variety of budgets and needs in mind. Let’s get into it.