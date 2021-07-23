Social Stock Market App Iris Raises Money on Republic
the social stock market app that lets users invest with friends, is looking to raise up to $500,000 on Republic. According to the offering page, Iris has set a funding goal target of between $25,000 and $500,000. As it stands today, Iris has raised over $226,000 from 376 individual investors. If you are investing in Iris you are receiving a Crowd Safe at a $20 million funding cap. That means you are receiving equity at a future date when the company achieves a certain trigger. The terms are available on the offering page. The Form C offering document may be viewed here.www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0