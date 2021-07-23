Social Stock Market App Iris Raises Money on Republic

The stock market is a big place and it produces a lot of information every day. There are entire industries for tracking and analyzing stock market results. Believe it or not, there are actually quite a few mobile apps for this kind of stuff. Some of it lets you manage your portfolio. Others provide news and analysis on market trends and stuff like that. Some do a combination of the two. Even cryptocurrency is making its way into the stock market world, although its kind of its own thing. In any case, we have a bunch of apps that should help out quite a bit. Here are the best stock market apps for Android!