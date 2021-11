The 24-year-old moped rider who was critically injured on Meeker Avenue by a truck driver last week has died of her injuries, police said. According to the NYPD, Molly Pearson, a resident of Greenwich Village, had been traveling on Meeker Avenue, a dangerous speedway, at around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 2 when she was struck by the driver of a “white box truck” as he attempted to make a right turn onto Skillman Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO