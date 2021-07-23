Cancel
NFL

Rick Dennison off Vikings’ staff after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 9 days ago
Former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFLPA bargained for players to not be required to receive the vaccine, coaches must provide medical or religious grounds in order to refuse it. Otherwise, they cannot work with players onsite.

Dennison’s refusal will wrap his two-plus-year tenure with the Vikings, who hired him as their O-line coach in January 2019. Minnesota will promote assistant O-line coach Phil Rauscher to fill the position and hired Ben Steele to fill Rauscher’s assistant O-line coach post, per Cronin. Steele spent the past two seasons with the Falcons.

The Vikings hired Dennison after bringing Gary Kubiak aboard as offensive coordinator, and he was set to work under new OC Klint Kubiak this season. Dennison, 63, was to serve as a key aid for the younger Kubiak this season.

Dennison is believed to be the first coach to part ways with a team due to a vaccination refusal.

