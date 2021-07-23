Curtis Stone's cookware collection is incredibly popular--here's what to buy Reviewed.com

Aside from his new show, Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone that will premiere on the QVC/HSN streaming service , Curtis Stone has something else to celebrate. The Australian celebrity chef has sold "more than 2.5 million units of his renowned Dura-Pans," and was recently named "HSN's best-reviewed brand across all categories."

Not familiar with the name? You may know him from his numerous television appearances , best-selling cookbooks , or his two California-based restaurants, Maude and Gwen. Thanks to HSN, however, shoppers can experience one more part of Stone's culinary prowess through his cookware collection, which includes everything from pots and pans to cooking utensils and grilling accessories.

With over 100 items to choose from, you might not know where to start. To help you shop the best stuff, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up 10 of the most popular pieces from the Curtis Stone cookware collection. Whether you like to bake, grill, or aren’t really sure what you want to cook, the items below might just help you feel like the host of your own cooking show, minus the cameras.

1. An innovative jug-style saucepan

You'll be thrilled by how easy it is to use. Reviewed.com

This is not your average saucepan. Sold in three colors, the Curtis Stone 3-quart jug saucepan is designed with a handle and spout for easy pouring post-simmering. It comes with a tempered glass lid and 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. Oh, and did we mention that nearly 100 HSN shoppers have given it a 5-star seal of approval?

Get the Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick 3-Quart Jug Saucepan from HSN for $36.17

2. A 10-piece chef's cookware set

You'll always have exactly the pan you're looking for. HSN

Never go searching for a pan again! This 10-piece nonstick cookware set will ensure that you have all the pots and pans you need to cook whatever’s on the menu. Sold in three colors, the set includes two frypans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a Dutch oven, lids to go with each, a roasting rack, recipe cards, and a use and care sheet. Point being, you’ll not only have all the stovetop pans you could need, you’ll have chef-quality instructions for how to use them, too. Close to 500 HSN shoppers swear by this set, granting it a 4.7-star rating overall for being durable (as the name suggests) and easy to clean.

3. A pack of silicone trivets

Never burn your counters again. HSN

Tired of leaving burn marks on your counters? Or perhaps you just moved to a new place and want to reduce any risk of doing such? Whatever the case may be, these silicone trivets will help. They come recommended from over 100 HSN customers, who claim they're super versatile and easy to store. The set includes a 12-inch trivet and two 8-inch trivets, all of which can be used to not only protect your counters but assist in opening stubborn jar lids, too. Win-win.

Get the Curtis Stone Set of 3 Silicone Trivets from HSN for $13.17

4. A set of grill and griddle pans

No grill? No problem. HSN

Maybe you live in an apartment complex where personal grills aren’t permitted or maybe you simply aren’t confident in your outdoor grill-mastering abilities. Either way, outfitting your kitchen with a set of grill and griddle pans will allow you to whip up tasty backyard BBQ faves—like burgers and grilled chicken and veggie skewers—without so much as stepping outside. Plus, since this set of pans, which is sold in two colors, is non-stick, they’re a lot easier to clean up than a traditional grill and griddle, too. According to more than 300 reviewers, this 4-star rated set heats evenly and cleans up nicely.

Get the Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick Square Grill Pan and Griddle Pan from HSN for $58.68

5. An anti-fatigue floor mat

Because cooking can be a lengthy, pain-inducing process. HSN

Have you ever stood in front of your stove cooking for hours (or in front of your sink cleaning up after) only to feel like your legs and lower back are going to give out on you? That’s because standing on firm ground for long periods of time with little movement can cause muscles to spasm and fatigue. Thankfully, Curtis Stone understands this and debuted his Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat as a solution. The memory foam mat makes standing for long periods less of a strain, so you can cook (and clean) without worrying about impending pain. No wonder over 50 HSN shoppers have stamped it with a glowing 4.6-star rating.

Get the Curtis Stone Anti-Fatigue Memory Foam Floor Mat from HSN for $41.97

6. A flavor-infusion wand

So you can create delicious flavor without adding bite-sized spices. HSN

Have you ever wanted to add the spice from a pepper into your dish without having to consume the pepper itself? Then you need Curtis Stone’s flavor infusion wand in your cooking arsenal. The stainless-steel wand lets you infuse stock pots with flavor, without actually adding any physical elements into the sauce, soup, or stew you’re brewing. Of course, the infuser can also be used to sprinkle powdered sugar and spices or brew teas, making it a versatile tool in the kitchen. With a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, you can trust that chef Stone created a winner with this one.

Get the Curtis Stone Stainless Steel Baking and Flavor Infusion Wand from HSN for $12.43

7. A multi-use cutting board

You can use it to slice and dice or to thaw meats. HSN

Forget about your classic plastic and wood cutting boards, this double-use board, which is sold in three colors, is the way to go. Where one side is outfitted for chopping, the other is lined with a metal thawing plate to help thaw frozen meats before cooking. That way, you can use both sides in one cooking session without worrying about cross-contamination. Reviews mention that it's both sturdy and handy thanks to its dual sides.

Get the Curtis Stone 2-in-1 Thawing and Cutting Board from HSN for $25.85

8. A cult-favorite lid rest

Over 1,000 HSN shoppers swear by it. HSN

Tired of condensation and sauce splatter dripping on your counters every time you put a lid down? With one of these best-selling lid rests, that will be a worry of the past. The plastic lid rest is sold in four colors and is designed to support glass lids from tipping (and spilling) onto counters. You can also get creative and use it to prop up your iPad or cookbook when perusing recipes, too. With over 1,200 positive reviews and counting, it's one of the most popular and well-rated items on this list.

Get the Curtis Stone Countertop Lid Rest from HSN for $20.95

9. A versatile chop-and-mash tool

It works as well for dicing tomatoes as it does for grounding up turkey for chili. HSN

This handheld kitchen tool might not look like much, but it can be used for a whole lot, from chopping veggies and mashing potatoes to crushing nuts, breaking up meats, and more. Whether you need a hand dicing veggies for salsa or breaking up ground turkey or beef for soup and tacos, this high-heat resistant tool will help. One head is designed specifically for mashing, while the other is made to break up foods. Close to 400 HSN shoppers have awarded it 4.6-stars stars for being lightweight and saving space in the utensil drawer, so it’s safe to say you’ll find it useful.

Get the Curtis Stone Dual-Sided Chop and Mash from HSN for $20.95

10. A mini bakeware set

It's perfect for folks cooking for one or two! HSN

If your current bakeware leaves something to be desired, this set promises to be more durable than your average unreinforced nonstick pans. The set, which is sold in four colors, includes a cookie sheet, rectangular pan, and square pan, all of which have a multilayer non-stick coating, which makes cleanup a breeze, according to shoppers. As one reviewer writes, "These pans are heavier than most and the non-stick surface makes them a joy to use."

Get the Curtis Stone Dura-Bake 3 Piece Mini Bakeware Set from HSN for $34.95

