Caeleb Dressel set a world record at the Tokyo Games in the men’s 100m butterfly final, earning him another Olympic gold medal. The 24-year-old American swimmer already had two Olympic gold medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay and earned his first individual Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle earlier this week. Now Dressel has added another gold medal after winning in the 100m butterfly on Saturday morning with a time of 49.45, a world record. Dressel led from the start of the race after he was able to get off the...