Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

PHOTO GALLERY | 'A gem waiting to happen': Tough-love presenter lauds Johnstown's neighborhoods, challenges city over lack of identity, 'curb appeal'

By Dave Sutor dsutor@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Brooks and his Destination Development Association team recently took an in-depth look at Johnstown from an outsider’s perspective. They walked the streets, learned the history and current events, talked with people and took lots and lots of pictures. Brooks presented his impressions on Friday during a meeting sponsored by...

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Johnstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Johnstown, PA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Photo Gallery#Westmont Borough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
CNN

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

(CNN) — American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden appoints Khizr Khan to committee on religious freedom

President Biden on Friday appointed Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who gained prominence during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, to serve on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. Khan's appointment was one of four made on Friday by the White House focused on religious affairs. He will serve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy