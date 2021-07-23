Cancel
Passport processing delays impacting travel

By Anissa Lopez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND- If you’re looking to travel out of the country any time soon and you need a new passport, experts say you should get on that as soon as possible. Triple A said right now there is a significant increase in the time it’s taking the U.S. State Department to process passports.

