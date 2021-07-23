Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN KOOCHICHING COUNTY At 444 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was located 11 miles southeast of Baudette. One storm was moving east-southeast at 15 mph. The second storm was moving east-northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph, dime size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Koochiching County. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.