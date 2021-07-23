‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Dishes on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter New York

Calling on all witches, wizards, and muggles — it's time to hop on the Hogwarts Express and experience Harry Potter New York, where fans will get to venture through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in a whole new way.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Tom Felton to talk about his decade-long role at Draco Malfoy and get his take on how Harry Potter New York brings the magic of the Wizarding World to life. Take a look!

The new flagship store will cast a spell over you with 15 different themed areas… and even a Butter Beer bar! To learn more and shop a hand-selected range of products, head to www.harrypottershop.com.