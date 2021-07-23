Cancel
Socorro County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Socorro, Torrance, Valencia by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Socorro; Torrance; Valencia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA...NORTHEASTERN SOCORRO AND SOUTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES At 347 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Abo, or 24 miles southwest of Estancia, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountainair and Abo. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 184 and 208. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Mountainair, NM
Valencia County, NM
Estancia, NM
Socorro County, NM
Torrance County, NM
Socorro, NM
