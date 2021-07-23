Cancel
Broward County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 547 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen during the last hour from these slow moving storms. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Hillsboro Beach and Sea Ranch Lakes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area with these slow moving storms. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed for this area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

