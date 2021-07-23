Cancel
Eric Adams the 'Godsend' and other commentary

Cover picture for the articleMany Gotham progressives view the prospect of an Eric Adams mayoralty as a “nightmare,” notes The New York Times’ Bret Stephens, but “for the rest of big-city America, not to mention the Democratic Party that usually runs it, he’s a godsend.” The reason: “Democrats are again becoming the party of urban misrule, just as they were in the 1970s,” with leaders inviting lawlessness, riots and other disorder in cities across the nation, including the Big Apple. Adams, by contrast, “believes that effective policing is the basis for justice, not an enemy of it.” If “black lives matter,” Adams says, “we should be talking about a 13-year-old kid being assassinated in the Bronx.” Say Stephens: “If Adams can govern as he campaigned, he’ll be remembered as the mayor who saved New York from walking itself off a ledge.”

