The New York Rangers made a bid to get tougher on the ice Thursday night, trading a third round draft pick for Ryan Reaves, who serves little other purpose in the NHL other than throwing his weight around and throwing punches. Whether the Rangers want to admit it or not, the move was likely made to address issues that came up last season with Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals throwing around star player Artemi Panarin, leading to full on line brawls the next time the two teams met. That said, the choice the team made for photoshopping Reaves into a Rangers uniform is creating a lot of talk on the internet.