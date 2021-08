Five years after the contorted, controversial run-in to the Rio Olympic Games, Lizzie Deignan is happy to admit the contrast between then and now could hardly be greater. Since June 2016, when the Yorkshire rider endured a whereabouts controversy that was stymied by the court of arbitration for sport, and went on to finish fifth in Rio, she has married, given birth to her daughter Orla and returned to competition at the highest level.