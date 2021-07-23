Why is Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick cowering behind subordinates?
You'd think in this situation, Activision Blizzard's grossly overpaid CEO Bobby Kotick might have something to say. This week, a round of fresh allegations hit the beleaguered publisher. A three-year investigation from California's department of employment and housing kicked off legal proceedings against Activision Blizzard, alleging a culture of sexist attitudes towards women, pay disparity, and harassment — which may have even contributed to an employee's suicide. Another report from Bloomberg detailed how Activision pressured Blizzard to cut corners on Warcraft III Reforged, creating an environment where depression and anxiety became rife.www.windowscentral.com
