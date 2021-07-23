Cancel
Business

Why is Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick cowering behind subordinates?

By Jez Corden
windowscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'd think in this situation, Activision Blizzard's grossly overpaid CEO Bobby Kotick might have something to say. This week, a round of fresh allegations hit the beleaguered publisher. A three-year investigation from California's department of employment and housing kicked off legal proceedings against Activision Blizzard, alleging a culture of sexist attitudes towards women, pay disparity, and harassment — which may have even contributed to an employee's suicide. Another report from Bloomberg detailed how Activision pressured Blizzard to cut corners on Warcraft III Reforged, creating an environment where depression and anxiety became rife.

California State
Bobby Kotick
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Activision Blizzard earnings preview: what to expect

On August 3, Activision Blizzard will release earnings for the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard will report earnings per share of $0.757. Watch Activision Blizzard stock price move in real-time ahead here. Activision Blizzard will be reporting Q2 earnings on August 3. 27 analysts forecast earnings...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Former ArenaNet co-founder Jeff Strain calls for game dev unionization

Jeff Strain, a former employee of Blizzard, former co-founder of ArenaNet, and current founder of Undead Labs, is joining the cavalcade of voices condemning Activision-Blizzard’s culture. In a letter sent to his employees that he invited them to publish to the public, Strain is calling on the video game industry to unionize and inviting his studio to join a union with his full endorsement.
Businessslashdot.org

Report: Blizzard Once Slapped With 'Misogyny Tax'

A cybersecurity company whose security researcher had once been harassed by Blizzard employees at a hacking conference charged the game developer a 50 percent "misogyny tax" when it sought a quote for security services, according to a new report from Waypoint. The researcher, Emily Mitchell, told Waypoint that she approached the Blizzard booth during the annual Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in 2015 to see if the major video game company had any open positions. Her shirt, which referenced [to] a security process known as "penetration testing," prompted two unnamed Blizzard employees to ask her questions laced with misogyny and sexual double entendre. "One of them asked me when was the last time I was personally penetrated, if I liked being penetrated, and how often I got penetrated," Mitchell said. "I was furious and felt humiliated, so I took the free swag and left."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Activision Blizzard, Inc. On Behalf Of Activision Blizzard Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report on behalf of Activision Blizzard stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Activision Blizzard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Video GamesVentureBeat

The RetroBeat: Blizzard’s legacy grows cold

The past couple of weeks have been intense for the industry. The stories coming out of Activision Blizzard and other studios are awful. Above anything else, I hope these companies are able to change so that all of their employees receive the amount of respect that they deserved. Blizzard is...
Lawinvenglobal.com

Overwatch League releases statement regarding Activision Blizzard lawsuit

The Overwatch League returned to action after a brief hiatus on Friday, and with that return, the Overwatch League finally broke their silence regarding the ongoing Activision Blizzard lawsuit. The Department of Fair Employement and Housing filed a complaint last week, alleging that Activision Blizzard fostered an abusive workplace that featured rampant discrimination against women and sexual harassment of both male and female employees.
BusinessNME

Employees ask Ubisoft management to “properly acknowledge our demands”

Following a company-wide email from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, employees of the company have once again asked management to “properly acknowledge our demands”. Earlier this week (July 29), an open letter now signed by more than 1000 current and former Ubisoft employees not only expressed solidarity with the Activision Blizzard walkout but called for industry-wide change against harassment and abusive behaviour.
Irvine, CAInverse

There's only one way to fix this toxic industry

I will no longer purchase or play games made by Activision Blizzard if the company doesn’t make meaningful changes to its workplace culture, and you shouldn’t either. Whether it’s failing to kill the last opponent in Call of Duty: Warzone or snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in Hearthstone, some of my most memorable gaming moments came from Activision Blizzard titles.
Businessheadstuff.org

Is the Activision-Blizzard Lawsuit the Beginning of the End for the Games Industry?

I wish things were different. I wish I could play games that weren’t built by the labour of burnt-out, broken people. I wish that the CEOs, Presidents and Directors of some of the largest game studios in the world weren’t abusive psychopaths. I wish that blockbuster video games weren’t released as broken lumps of code only rendered playable 6 months after launch. I wish data mines weren’t burning unholy amounts of coal on altars built from GPUs to mine a fluctuating currency named after a dead meme. But the world, and by-proxy the gaming industry, doesn’t run on wishes. It runs on greed and on cruelty and on the coal used to run the doge coin mines. These are not the end times but they are fast approaching.
Video GamesEngadget

Engadget Podcast: Activision’s walkout and toxicity in gaming

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the toxic mess at Activision Blizzard with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. California is suing the company over its frat boy culture, something we’ve seen at many gaming companies over the years. What’s actually going on, and what does it mean for the gaming industry as a whole? Tune in for our thoughts! Also, we chat about Facebook’s metaverse ambitions, some new chip plans for Intel and… Xbox Krispy Kreme donuts.
Protestspocketgamer.biz

Activision Blizzard brings on union-busting law firm following protests

Activision Blizzard has hired law firm WilmerHale to review the HR policies at the company. As reported by Kotaku, WilmerHale has a reputation for preventing workers from unionising - previously averting Amazon workers from forming a union, along with a history of controversial cases, such as representing Swiss banks who were accused of profiting from the Holocaust.
BusinessPosted by
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft CEO Responds To Employee Letter Supporting Activision Blizzard Walkout

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has responded to the hundreds of employees who signed an open letter in support of Activision Blizzard staff's mass walkout earlier this week. Guillemot sent out an internal statement to the company in which he said Ubisoft want to "reiterate our commitment to creating real and lasting change", but acknowledged that there is more work to be done.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ubisoft Responds To Employee Letter About Harassment And Says They Have Made Changes

The waters go down turmoil in companies like Activision Blizzard or Ubisoft. Both companies have made headlines after an alleged situation of workplace and sexual harassment, which was developed systemically within these companies. The French conducted an internal investigation and some of their leaders left the company. However, close to a thousand employees and former Ubisoft employees have sent a letter to their leaders to complain about the lack of reaction on the part of the governing bodies. Now, Ubisoft has responded and said that they have taken action on the matter.

