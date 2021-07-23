A Look Back at ‘Deliverance’s’ Iconic ‘Dueling Banjos’ Scene
The movie Deliverance is unforgettable for an especially evil scene. You know the one: "Squeal like a pig." But Deliverance also brought to life "Dueling Banjos," a bluegrass tune first composed in 1954. As a spontaneous duet between an Atlanta businessman and a provincial local boy, "Dueling Banjoes" introduced audiences to the eerie, rural Georgia setting. The song reemerges as a complicated theme throughout Deliverance, distinct strings flashing back to the group's wholesome (naive) expectations for their voyage downstream.www.wideopencountry.com
