Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto, setting eyes on Tokyo and US Open
As was expected, the 20-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will not compete at the upcoming National Bank Open Presented by Rogers in Toronto in the second week of August. The four-time Canada Open champion is seeking the Golden Slam at the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open, throwing everything at these two events and trying to become the first player with the Golden Slam since Steffi Graf in 1988!www.tennisworldusa.org
