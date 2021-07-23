Labor constraints help explain Austin's amazing and appalling home prices
Crews are coming in from as far as New York but it still isn't enough. “Every project is hurting,” one expert said. “Everyone could use some help. There's just not enough money. [Some jobs are] taking on inexperienced people, showing them what they need to know as they go. There's just too much work and not enough workers.” Read about the effects of that on homebuilders and homebuyers in this article.www.bizjournals.com
