Barbershop festival Saturday

Block Island Times
 12 days ago

Well, the 56th Annual Barbershop Festival will be on in spite of the pandemic. For years we sang at St. Andrew Church on Chapel Street. Tickets were $20 each and all net proceeds went to the Mary D. Fund. This year, because of Covid, it will be significantly different. It will be held at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion on Saturday, July 24 at 4 p.m. It will be free. We are confidant that next year we will return to an evening performance at St. Andrew Church. Quartet and chorus singing will be directed to the beach on a public address system. The pavilion has become a musical presentation spot. Blues on the Beach and ConserFest have performed there many times.

#Barbershop#The Mary D Fund#St Andrew Church#Conserfest#Block Islanders
