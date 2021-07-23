US ships 22M vaccine doses to other countries

Starting on August 9th, Canada is planning on opening its borders to vaccinated Americans after the country stopped allowing nonessential travel in March 2020 (via The Washington Post). According to the Canadian government’s announcement, the new travel rules will apply to US citizens and permanent residents who are currently living in the country and who have been fully vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, as well as unvaccinated children who are traveling with a vaccinated guardian.