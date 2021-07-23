'Why would they pick on me?' - Victim of brutal Harlem beating speaks out
NEW YORK - The attack is as violent as it is unforgivable. On Tuesday in Harlem, a group of four adults attacked a woman using a walker. After being strangled by one woman, thrown to the ground, another struck the victim with a pan over and over again. A third attacker kicks her in the head repeatedly, while a male attacker also takes shots at the victim who is a 61-year-old woman out by herself.www.fox5ny.com
Comments / 63