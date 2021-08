From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Kate Koenig. Founded in 1973, South Korean manufacturer Cort Guitars isn’t your typical brand. The company was once famously known for its low-cost copies of classic American guitars. But in recent years, Cort’s offerings have come to adopt a more distinctive style, borrowing features from high-end boutique instruments—while still remaining affordable. The Gold-Edge, which was introduced as a limited edition at the 2020 Winter NAMM show and has now been launched as a regular production model, is a good example of the modern Cort aesthetic. This lovely grand auditorium with Venetian cutaway and L.R. Baggs electronics stands out as an instrument designed with vintage feel and sound.