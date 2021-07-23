Houston Tik Tok Chef Kolby Chandler lands a spot on Bravo's ‘Top Chef Amateurs’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
He gained social media fame posting videos of himself cooking on Tik Tok and now he’s is looking to make it big as a contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef Amateurs.” Houstonian Kolby Chandler shared the inside scoop on Bravo’s newest reality competition and shared a recipe for an easy Japanese-inspired dish you can make at home Catch Chandler’s episode on Thursday, August 5 at 8 p.m. CT on Bravo, and you can catch all episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m.www.click2houston.com
Comments / 0