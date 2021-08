The Tokyo 2021 bronze medal match between Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta was full of tension. In the end, the Spaniard managed to get the better of a number one who appeared tired and certainly very nervous. During the match, won by Carreno then in three sets, Djokovic first threw the racket in the stands, infuriated after the point and then subsequently threw the racket into the net in anger.