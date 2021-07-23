Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Gonzo Wants to Dress as a Princess in Muppet Babies Sneak Peek

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing yourself is always in fashion. Gonzo (voice of Ben Diskin) learns that lesson in a brand-new episode of Disney Junior’s Emmy® Award-nominated series Muppet Babies, airing tonight at 5 p.m. ET/PT. In the Muppet Babies’ imagination sequence, Gonzo wants to dress as a princess for the Royal Ball, just like Piggy (voice of Melanie Harrison) and Summer Penguin (voice of Jessica DiCicco)—all while the other boys, including Kermit (voice of Matt Danner), Fozzie Bear (voice of Eric Bauza), and Animal (voice of Dee Bradley Baker), plan to dress up as knights.

Gonzo and the Dress

Earlier this week, the new Muppet Babies series put Gonzo in a dress. Now, folks like you and me may not bat an eye at this – we may even celebrate his unexpected fashion choice. Besides, Gonzo can do whatever he wants. But some people are inevitably going to take offense at the idea of a fictional character wearing a type of garment that doesn’t jibe with their hetero-normative viewpoints, and honestly, that’s just weird. So let’s get ahead of this thing, shall we?
EXCLUSIVE: Muppets Studio Gets New Logo

Big news for font lovers! The Muppets Studio has a brand new logo. It’s gold and shiny and reminiscent of the classic Muppet Show opening. The Muppets Studio has had a few logos over the years, all with varying degrees of beauty, intrigue, and Muppetiness. Dare I say, this may be the best one yet.
