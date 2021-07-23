EXCLUSIVE: Gonzo Wants to Dress as a Princess in Muppet Babies Sneak Peek

How would you or a friend like to receive a personalized video greeting from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, or Goofy? You can! In honor of International Friendship Day on July 30, Disney is teaming up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to deliver a one-of-a-kind opportunity: to win a personalized Cameo video from one of the three original friends—Mickey, Minnie, or Goofy! And that’s not all: For every contest entry, Disney will make a donation (up to a maximum of $350,000) to Starlight Children’s Foundation (www.starlight.org) to produce a Mickey & Friends-themed Starlight hospital gown (up to a maximum of 16,000 units) to help deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families. So you’re not just entering for a chance to get a video greeting from one of your favorite Disney friends, you’re also showing true friendship to someone else in need…