EXCLUSIVE: Gonzo Wants to Dress as a Princess in Muppet Babies Sneak Peek
Being yourself is always in fashion. Gonzo (voice of Ben Diskin) learns that lesson in a brand-new episode of Disney Junior’s Emmy® Award-nominated series Muppet Babies, airing tonight at 5 p.m. ET/PT. In the Muppet Babies’ imagination sequence, Gonzo wants to dress as a princess for the Royal Ball, just like Piggy (voice of Melanie Harrison) and Summer Penguin (voice of Jessica DiCicco)—all while the other boys, including Kermit (voice of Matt Danner), Fozzie Bear (voice of Eric Bauza), and Animal (voice of Dee Bradley Baker), plan to dress up as knights.d23.com
