Genshin Impact‘s new region, the Inazuma archipelago, will be coming out as version 2.0 rolls out on July 21, 2021. The Feudal Japan-inspired archipelago is so huge that we will only get to explore two out of all of its islands. Still, even if we’re just getting two for now, it’s never too early to take a stroll and take a look at all of the new locations we can explore. Come with us and let’s look at all of these new locations on Inazuma.