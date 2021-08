Seby Zavala went from being a little-known rookie catcher for the Chicago White Sox to the answer to an MLB trivia question in just one night. Zavala, a 27-year-old rookie for the White Sox, came into Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a .125 career average and no home runs in 17 games. That changed pretty quickly against Cleveland, as Zavala out of nowhere hit three home runs — the first three of his career. It was a feat no one in the history of the American or National Leagues has ever accomplished.