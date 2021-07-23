Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Could return next week
Cain (hamstring) could rejoin the Brewers during their upcoming series against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Cain has been sidelined since early June due to a right hamstring strain, but he's been on a rehab assignment since July 8. The 35-year-old has gone 4-for-21 with two walks and six strikeouts across seven rehab games, but he's on track to return as early as Tuesday as long as he doesn't experience any issues this weekend.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0