Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Could return next week

It’s a dangerous game. Trying to decide between keeping your future intact and maximizing your present opportunity. The Milwaukee Brewers face that decision now. For the past few years, the Brewers farm system has been regarded as one of the worst in baseball, continually devoid of top-end talent. Recently, that opinion has begun to change as Milwaukee has been adding some big talents to their organization. Talents such as Garrett Mitchell, Ethan Small, and Hedbert Perez have improved the quality in the system while progress in the developments of prospects such as Brice Turang and Aaron Ashby, among others, have also made this farm system look a lot better.