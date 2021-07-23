Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Could return next week

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCain (hamstring) could rejoin the Brewers during their upcoming series against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Cain has been sidelined since early June due to a right hamstring strain, but he's been on a rehab assignment since July 8. The 35-year-old has gone 4-for-21 with two walks and six strikeouts across seven rehab games, but he's on track to return as early as Tuesday as long as he doesn't experience any issues this weekend.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Pirates#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Trade Rumors: Strong odds to land a 3-time Cy Young winner?

Jul 18, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws to the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. It’s Trade Deadline season and the trade rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers are swirling. The latest...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Trade Rumors: Could Crew Blow Up Top Of Their Farm System?

It’s a dangerous game. Trying to decide between keeping your future intact and maximizing your present opportunity. The Milwaukee Brewers face that decision now. For the past few years, the Brewers farm system has been regarded as one of the worst in baseball, continually devoid of top-end talent. Recently, that opinion has begun to change as Milwaukee has been adding some big talents to their organization. Talents such as Garrett Mitchell, Ethan Small, and Hedbert Perez have improved the quality in the system while progress in the developments of prospects such as Brice Turang and Aaron Ashby, among others, have also made this farm system look a lot better.
MLBreviewingthebrew.com

Brewers: Impact of Eduardo Escobar Trade On Keston Hiura

For the past two season the Milwaukee Brewers have found themselves in a situation that they are not too familiar with. That is lacking offensive production. Gone are the big bombers in Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, Eric Thames, and Jesus Aguilar. Those players were a near lock to hit 25-30 home runs each season. Christian Yelich remains with the Brewers but has yet to find his power stroke in 2021.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Bolster Bullpen by Trading for LHP Daniel Norris

The trade deadline is now just a few hours away, but it was only a matter of time before the Milwaukee Brewers added to their bullpen depth. This is a move that we’ve seen David Stearns often make in the past and when it comes to the postseason, there is no such thing as too much pitching.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to roll as the defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-5

Just hours after the trade deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers took on the Atlanta Braves this evening in Atlanta. Both teams made improvements to their teams with key additions, and tonights action would be the first action for newly acquired Eduardo Escobar. In fact, Escobar would make his mark in tonight’s 9-5 Brewers victory.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Justin Topa: Still weeks away from return

Topa (elbow) is progressing well in his rehab but is still several weeks away from a return, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Topa was recently transferred to Double-A Biloxi to continue his rehab assignment, and he's now made four total rehab outings since July 13. Across those appearances, the righty has allowed one hit and no walks while striking out seven in four scoreless innings. Although the Brewers are pleased with Topa's strong results, he'll likely head to Triple-A Nashville at some point before a potential return from the injured list around mid-August.
MLBreviewingthebrew.com

Brewers: 2 Under the Radar Relief Pitchers The Brewers Could Target

The MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching for the Brewers and deals around the league will soon begin. Relief pitchers are always a hot commodity as teams commonly look to bolster their bullpens if they are in contention to make the playoffs. Even the Milwaukee Brewers, who possess one of...
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers place Christian Yelich and Jace Peterson on COVID-19 IL, reinstate Lorenzo Cain from IL and recall Pablo Reyes

After a season that has been mostly clear of complications from COVID-19 for the Brewers, they got a bit of bad news. Christian Yelich told the team yesterday that he was feeling some mild symptoms that could be COVID related. He tested positive and was placed on the COVID-19 IL as a result. Related to that, contact tracing protocols also required Jace Peterson to be put on the IL. As a corresponding move, the Brewers activated Lorenzo Cain, who had finished his rehab assignment, and recalled Pablo Reyes.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Houser, Cain, Urias lead Brewers to 7-3 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night. Cain’s hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers’ lead to 3-0. Urias’ double came during a three-run sixth that made it...
MLBKansas City Star

Pirates offense stays quiet as Brewers complete sweep

PITTSBURGH — The ball soared through the gorgeous summer sky, hurtling toward center field. It carried with it some sliver of hope. Fresh off a two-homer performance Wednesday, it looked like Rodolfo Castro might’ve somehow launched another baseball over the fence, continuing his incredible and improbable career-opening run. What would...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Manny Pina homers twice as Brewers cap sweep of Pirates

Manny Pina homered twice, Rowdy Tellez also went deep and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 12-0 win on Thursday. Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (8-3) pitched six innings and combined with relievers Miguel Sanchez, Devin Williams and Jandel Gustave for a...
MLBESPN

Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades

MILWAUKEE --  The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made two more moves Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers. Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Trade Deadline: Milwaukee Gets John Curtiss In Trade With Miami

The Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade at the buzzer, landing Miami Marlins reliever John Curtiss in a one for one deal. Not long ago, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported the Milwaukee Brewers could look to add as many as two relievers at the 2021 Trade Deadline. They added one earlier today in Daniel Norris. Now they’ve added a second one in John Curtiss.
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers blank Pirates 12-0; sweep series

In the seven games played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season, the Brewers have scored at least seven runs in six of those games. Milwaukee’s bats decided to solidify the sweep plating 12 runs, including two home runs from catcher Manny Piña. Piña raised his BA 21 points from .135 to .156 due to his productive at-bats on Thursday night.
MLBMLB

Escobar expected to bring much-needed pop

PITTSBURGH -- The defensive versatility is probably the biggest thing that drew the Brewers to trade for D-backs infielder Eduardo Escobar, but there’s another important part of his game that made him a fit:. Power. Escobar’s 22 home runs were tied for fifth in the National League entering Thursday’s games,...
MLB94.3 Jack FM

Brewers batter Pittsburgh Pirates, complete series sweep

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers blanked the Pirates 12-0 for a series sweep in Pittsburgh. Manny Pina plated five runs while Lorenzo Cain plated three. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about Pina’s huge game. Rowdy Tellez, Tyrone Taylor and Pablo Reyes also plated runs. Freddy Peralta earned the win after tossing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy