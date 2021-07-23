Royals' Daniel Lynch: Rejoining rotation Sunday
Lynch will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. The young lefty made his first three major-league starts back in May and got tagged for 14 earned runs on 18 hits in eight innings before returning to the minors. Lynch hasn't pitched all that well at Triple-A this year either with a 5.84 ERA and 1.61 WHIP, but he'll look for better results during his second stint in the big leagues.www.cbssports.com
