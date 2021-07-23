Cancel
MLB

Nationals' Starlin Castro: Leave extended

 8 days ago

Castro's administrative leave was extended by seven days Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. Castro's leave now runs through July 29, but there's little reason to expect him back at that point. Similar situations in the past involving accusations of domestic violence have typically seen the administrative leave extended several times until the league completes its investigation, and the Nationals have already said they don't expect Castro to play again this season.

Starlin Castro
#Domestic Violence#Mlb Com
