The Padres optioned Knehr to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Knehr returned to the minors one day after he was called up to make a spot start in the second half of a doubleheader with Atlanta. He has yet to be officially credited with any statistics from that start; he gave up three runs on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings, departing with a 5-2 lead before the game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth due to inclement weather while the Padres held a one-run advantage. Atlanta and San Diego are expected to make up the contest during their series in late September, so Knehr's statistics won't appear on his season-long ledger until the suspended game is completed.