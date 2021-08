Miller went 1-for-4 with his first career home run and a pair of runs scored Saturday against the White Sox. Miller got the start at second base following the trade-deadline departure of veteran Cesar Hernandez and responded with a solo blast to center field in the fifth inning. It was just the second extra-base hit in 55 plate appearances this season for Miller, who also drew a walk, but he appears to have the first shot at replacing Hernandez at the keystone for Cleveland. Miller was hitting .297/.374/.489 with seven homers in 206 plate appearances this season at Triple-A.