Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Shut down following setback
Coonrod has been shut down by the Phillies after he recently experienced right elbow soreness following a rehab outing, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Coonrod began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 17, and he was hoping to return to the major-league club Sunday. While the Phillies are hopeful that the right-hander could resume throwing as early as his weekend, he'll require more time before he's cleared to return to game action.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0