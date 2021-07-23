Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Shut down following setback

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Coonrod has been shut down by the Phillies after he recently experienced right elbow soreness following a rehab outing, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Coonrod began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 17, and he was hoping to return to the major-league club Sunday. While the Phillies are hopeful that the right-hander could resume throwing as early as his weekend, he'll require more time before he's cleared to return to game action.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Coonrod
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Triple A Lehigh Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Cole Hamels

As Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman was first to report, four-time All-Star lefty Cole Hamels will hold a showcase for potential suitors to watch him throw on July 16 in Texas. After signing a one-year/$18 million deal with the Braves ahead of the 2020 season, Hamels pitched just 3...
MLBThe Good Phight

Grading the Phillies move for Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy

The Phillies made a deal yesterday for Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy. All they had to give up was Spencer Howard and some other prospects. After the news of the deal was first broken, the reaction was swift and brother, let me tell you: it wasn’t positive. Once the full...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Yankees sock four homers, down Phillies

EditorsNote: change to 5 1/3 innings for Nola in 10th graf. Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the fifth inning and the New York Yankees belted four homers in a 6-4 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Aroldis Chapman converted his first save...
MLBDaily Item

Late-arriving Braves down Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Dansby Swanson hit his first career grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Thursday night to inch closer in the NL East race. Charlie Morton (9-4) allowed two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Liberty Line

Phillies Injury Updates: Odubel Herrera, Alec Bohm, and Sam Coonrod

The Philadelphia Phillies will open up a two-game series tonight in New York against the Yankees. Aaron Nola will be on the mound making his first start in two weeks, thanks to a trip to the COVID IL and the All-Star break. The Phillies are currently two games above .500 at 47-45. They are 2.5 games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets and have a two-game advantage on the third-place Atlanta Braves.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Woeful in first career start

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk across one-third of an inning. He struck out one. Sanchez was recalled to make the first start of his big-league career, but he struggled...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Dealing with back spasms

Harper was removed from Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals with back spasms, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. It's not believed to be a serious issue, as Harper expects to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Nursing groin injury

Hoskins was pulled from Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals after tweaking his left groin, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The 28-year-old appeared to suffer the injury during the fifth inning when he began limping while running out a grounder. He was on the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill and went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the nightcap before picking up the groin issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Hoskins should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Pirates.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Not starting Friday

Hoskins (groin) isn't starting Friday's game against the Pirates. Hoskins tweaked his groin in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one contest. Brad Miller will start at first base and bat second.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Exits second game of doubleheader

Hoskins exited the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hoskins appeared to be limping while running out a grounder in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he was replaced defensively in the top of the sixth. It's not clear what injury the first baseman could be dealing with or whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. Prior to his departure, Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a solo home run.
MLBTriangle

Phillies top 3 trade deadline targets

Perhaps the most exciting time of the baseball season is here, the MLB trade deadline. There are many big names on the trade block this year, such as Trevor Story, Kris Bryant, and Max Scherzer, to name a few. The hometown Philadelphia Phillies are one team that has a ton of work to do before the deadline as they sit in second place in the NL East. So what names should Dave Dombrowski be looking to add to the Phillies roster?
MLBfangraphs.com

Phillies Tug At Heartstrings with Freddy Galvis’ Return

The Phillies’ team defense, specifically their infield defense, has been bad. As a team they’ve allowed a .302 BABIP, which is sixth-highest in baseball, and while that’s not a catch-all metric for team defense, it is a fair shorthand. They are also in the bottom third of baseball in most advanced defensive metrics on the site and second to last in Defensive Runs Saved. The scouty, visual evaluation of their infielders reinforces this. Didi Gregorius will still make the occasional slick play, but he’s lost a step-and-a-half due to age, and so has Jean Segura. Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm have never been good defenders; they should probably be playing at DH and first base, respectively.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

What's new with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pirates' next opponent?

Jul. 30—The Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series that begins Friday night at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the cross-state rival. Andrew McCutchen is still productive — The former National League MVP's game has changed since his Pirates days. He's not the...
MLBeopsports.com

Phillies Battle Back

The Phillies battle back in what seemed to be a long afternoon. In a thriller in South Philly, the Philadelphia Phillies came from seven runs down to pull out an 11-7 victory over the Wahington Nationals. Cristopher Sanchez threw more warm-up pitches than game pitches. In a dismal 1/3 of an inning in which he surrendered 4 runs on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout. It wasn’t much better for Connor Brogdon. He got lit up for 2 runs off 3 hits walking one and fanning 2 in his 1 2/3 innings.
MLBThe Good Phight

Bryce Harper Is Trapped

Bryce Harper has found his medium. You know what he's doing this year? 16 home runs, 12 stolen bases, 21 doubles, a .297/.406/.538 slash line, and an impressive 158 OPS+, the 7th highest in baseball and only behind Muncy, Tatis Jr., Ohtani, Olson, Guerrero Jr., and Soto. Higher than JD...
MLBarcamax.com

Phillies send Spencer Howard to Rangers for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy

PITTSBURGH — The Phillies added a starting pitcher and late-inning reliever before Friday’s trade deadline, but it cost them Spencer Howard, one of their highest-rated pitching prospects in nearly two decades. The Phillies will slide Kyle Gibson into the starting rotation and hand the ninth inning to Ian Kennedy, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy