Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

D&S Development's VP of operations leads post-pandemic strategy

By Ben van der Meer
Posted by 
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sara Lebastchi is taking a more prominent role in determining how the company responds to the ongoing changes that are happening in the local real estate market.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#D S Development#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Industryatlantanews.net

Powder Welding Market 2031 Report Enlightening Development Scope And Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

Powder Welding Industry – Research Report Objectives. The Powder Welding Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Powder Welding demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Powder Welding Market Outlook across the globe. 250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive...
Public HealthFortune

There’s still no consensus about how the post-pandemic office will actually work

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. “The punch line for us is: I’m not sure what we’re going to do…We want to try to really experience all three again—full work from home, a hybrid environment, and fully back—and then make decisions about what the right outcome is for the company, for employees, and for customers.”
Public HealthElectronic Engineering Times

TTA Enhances Digital Strategies to Empower Startups to Seize Post-Pandemic Business Opportunities

Taiwan Tech Arena has initiated three key digital transformation strategies to continue empowering global startups in the post-pandemic era. This month, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) has initiated “Optimized Service, Maximized Exposure, and Continued Growth,” three key digital transformation strategies to continue empowering global startups in the post-pandemic era. Through digitization of services, the initiative aims to empower startups to seize international business opportunities via OMO (Online-Merge-Offline) international exhibitions, zero-boundary resource connections, and TTA one-stop digital service official website.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

TouchPoint One Primes Contact Center Operations with A-GAME Gridiron 2021 Performance Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, announced today pre-season preparations for Gridiron 2021, the American-style football version of its A-GAME contact center performance challenge. A-GAME is the cloud-based SaaS performance gamification solution that uses sports and other themed competitions to transform large customer contact operations into aligned, engaged performance leaders. Gridiron VII leagues are forming now, and regular-season tournaments begin September 2021.
JobsHerald-Palladium

Tips for creating effective customer survey questions

Identify what you want to accomplish. Developing a survey that gives you telling answers starts with knowing what you want to learn. Do you want to get insight into how you might improve the overall experience your customers have? Do you want to home in on what product enhancements would better satisfy your customers’ needs? Or do you want to find out if your customer support services are meeting customers’ expectations?
Technologyxda-developers

[Your voice matters] - 2021 HMS Developer Experience Survey

Thank you for persistently supporting our HMS ecosystem development!. To build better app release services, development tools, and official website experience for you, we sincerely invite you and your team to participate in the 2021 HMS Developer Experience Survey. We'd like to hear your thoughts so that we can build...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market 2021: Informative Report with Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market ( 2021 Updated ) The Global Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market report provides information about the Global industry, including valuable facts and figures. This research study explores the Global Market in detail such as industry chain structures, raw material suppliers, with manufacturing The Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Sales market examines the primary segments of the scale of the market. This intelligent study provides historical data from 2015 alongside a forecast from 2021 to 2026.
BusinessVirginia Business

Old Point National Bank appoints VP operations

Christopher Hobbs comes from U.Va. Community Credit Union. Hampton-based Old Point National Bank has appointed Christopher Hobbs as its vice president of operations, the bank announced Wednesday. “We are so pleased to have Chris Hobbs join the Old Point family,” said Susan R. Ralston, executive vice president and chief operating...
Businesskitco.com

Teck's VP of sustainability named MABC's Mining Person of the Year

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Mining Person of the Year award publicly recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding leadership advancing and...
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Executive VP promotion to put Dickey’s in an international state of mind

DALLAS – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit promoted Jim Perkins to executive vice president of International Sales and Support in an effort to build out the company’s global identity, structure and culture. Perkins plans to build the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brand in Africa, followed by Asia and the Middle East later this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy