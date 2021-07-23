Sexual Exploitation Report Has Led To A Probable Suicide.
There appears to be another sexual exploitation incident in the Marshalltown Community School District. One that led Marshalltown Police to a possible suicide. Marshalltown Police received a report on July 6th of potential inappropriate sexual contact between an individual who, at the time, was a school employee and a former student. Thursday, Marshalltown Police served a warrant in Ames in the 3700 block of Columbine Circle. As officers entered the home, a gunshot was heard and a male was found dead in the basement.www.1230kfjb.com
