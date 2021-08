The Test Icicles founder, singer-songwriter and producer, Sam Mehran, is honored through his works in his newest album Cold Brew. This new record is composed of instrumental songs Mehran was currently working on before his untimely death in 2018. Mehran’s career was vast and filled with monumental sounds ranging from disco, punk to pop. Even after his death, he has left behind a charismatic catalog presented in this new solo record. With the blessing of his father, his works were pieced together by good friends Katie Wagner and Nicholas Weiss from the group Teengirl Fantasy. The album is out today, all to honor the third anniversary of his passing.